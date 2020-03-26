Allegany County releases COVID-19 resource website

CUMBERLAND, Md (WDVM) – Allegany County released a new website Thursday to better connect the community with resources regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online tool displays different initiatives put forth by governments, local businesses, charities, and more.

As of March 26, Allegany County has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus but say they’re taking preemptive steps to make accurate resources available to their community.

“Everybody is taking in information as if they’re sucking water through a fire hose,” County Administrator Brandon butler said. “So the county commissioners has really set this vision forward as a way to get as much information out in a coherent manner”

The county has announced they are also working on a donation portal that will allow people to give digital donations to be distributed to local charities and initiatives.