Allegany County announces first COVID-19 case

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) – Allegany County announced its first COVID-19 case on Tuesday, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
“Earlier today we learned of the first laboratory confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus in Allegany County. The patient, an approximately 60-year-old male is being hospitalized at UPMC-Western Maryland. At this time there is no other condition report,” said Allegany County Department of Emergency Services Director James Pyles.
Officials say there are nearly 2,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Maryland, resulting in 31 deaths and 522 hospitalizations.
“The safety information that DES, the Allegany County Health Department and UPMC-Western Maryland have been providing over the past week is vital,” Pyles said. “Continue social distancing, following the stay-at-home directives, frequently wash hands and clean regularly touched surfaces.” “As I have said from the beginning, as soon as the first case was confirmed, we would notify the public…we did that today,” Pyles said. “It is imperative that citizens in the county remain calm and vigilant. My agency and our allied agencies will continue to be here, supporting the community, being responsive to your needs and emergencies.”James Pyles