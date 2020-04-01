Allegany County announces first COVID-19 case

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) – Allegany County announced its first COVID-19 case on Tuesday, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

“Earlier today we learned of the first laboratory confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus in Allegany County. The patient, an approximately 60-year-old male is being hospitalized at UPMC-Western Maryland. At this time there is no other condition report,” said Allegany County Department of Emergency Services Director James Pyles.

Officials say there are nearly 2,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Maryland, resulting in 31 deaths and 522 hospitalizations.