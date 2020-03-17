Alexandria Adult Detention Center is closed to visitors, volunteers

The jail has reached out to their phone service provider to cheapen the cost of personal phone calls.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Adult Detention Center has suspended social visitation and inmate programs to keep its inmates and faculty healthy during COVID-19. Sheriff Dana Lawhorne says the sheriff’s department was one of the first in the area to take such measures.

The inmates’ attorneys are still allowed to visit but will have their meetings through telephones and glass separators. The jail has reached out to their phone service provider to cheapen the cost of personal phone calls. It is also suspending all of its programs, including GED classes. The jail hopes to fast track the GED program for inmates in need once the health crisis is under control.

“Our GED instructor, she does follow the Alexandria City Public School system schedule, but as soon as we can get her back and get her with her students we will be more than welcome,” said the Adult Detention Center’s Chief Deputy Candra Callicott.

The jail has supplemented the lack of volunteers by increasing employee hours. The jail chaplain has been spending more time with the inmates, but the jail is missing its regular visitors. Lawhorne says some faith-based organizations have been coming for Bible study for about 28 years.

Inmates are getting extra time for phone calls for free.