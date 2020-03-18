Adjusting to coronavirus restrictions will take patience, Hagerstown councilman says

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With a slew of new restrictions imposed by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic, a member of city council urges patience to navigate through the challenging lifestyle changes being presented.

Austin Heffernan reacted to the closing of restaurants, bars, pubs and gyms by gubernatorial order noting some households are finding it especially tough to adjust.

The city’s downtown is a “food desert,” Heffernan said, making it difficult for seniors to get to the grocery store at a time when consumers are hoarding household goods and supplies in anticipation of the unknown.

But he is confident that with patience “we will get through this.” The governor Tuesday changed the date of the state’s primary election, restricted access to the state’s motor vehicles offices, moved the Preakness Stakes horse race in Baltimore from May to September, reduced the MARC commuter rail service by 50 percent, ordered cashless tolls on state roadways and insisted Marylanders stay home to avoid contracting COVID-19.

“We’re all coming together,” said Heffernan. “There are a lot of inconveniences. It can be overwhelming, medical appointments having to be canceled, meetings needing to be rescheduled. We just have to be patient.”