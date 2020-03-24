Academies of Loudoun employee tests positive for COVID-19

The superintendent does not believe a student was exposed to the person after getting COVID-19

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Another Loudoun County educator tested positive for COVID-19, the county school superintendent said Tuesday.

The Superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools, Eric Williams, said the patient is a staff member of the Academies of Loudoun, and they are doing well in recovery at their home.

They do not believe any students were exposed to the patient after infection.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are 18 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Loudoun County as of 12 p.m. on March 24.

The superintendent issued the following directives in light of the test:

Effective immediately, the school building is closed to all students, employees, contractors, and the public, until further notice.

The Academies of Loudoun was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after the staff member was in the building and will remain closed until further notice.

The LCHD has advised that while individuals who have had close contact with someone known to have tested positive for COVID-19 may take up to 14 days to become ill, they will generally become symptomatic around 6 days after the contact. The LCHD also recommends that anyone who is ill should self-isolate and contact their physician for further guidance. The LCHD can be reached at 703-737-8300 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday for questions. Superintendent Eric Williams