A push for caregivers amidst COVID-19 scare

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — As a result of COVID-19, a local senior care agency is seeing an increasing demand for caregivers.

Home Helpers of the Panhandle provides in-home health care throughout the eastern panhandle as well as portions of Virginia and Maryland.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, their service is seeing an influx of requests to assist and check in on the elderly.

“With COVID-19, we’re seeing a heightened awareness, and some of the facilities are having to limit in order to protect the residents and the staff,” said Lisa Fausey, president of Home Helpers of the Panhandle. “Sometimes it is feasible to bring someone home, sometimes it’s not. So you have to really talk to someone about that situation and make sure you’re not setting them up for failure.”

Home Helpers emphasizes the importance of following CDC protocol when it comes to home health care.