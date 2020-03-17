A new indie film adapts with at-home movie screening option

(WDVM) — A new indie film is offering a “theatrical at home” viewing in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

They’re creating an alternative option for people to watch “Phoenix, Oregon” in the comfort of their homes while social distancing was very important, according to the film’s distribution team.

“We want to encourage safety for our audiences while also supporting the theaters who have committed to our release. Every small business in the country is pivoting in parallel, being responsible world citizens while also figuring out how to support customers, vendors, and each other,” says Annie Lundgren, producer of the movie.

Tickets can be purchased online to one of the opening weekend theaters and then viewed at home with a private screening link.