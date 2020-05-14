A new COVID-19 test can drastically change testing capabilities in the U.S

It's a molecular diagnostic machine that can produce results in as little as three hours

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– A new way to test for COVID-19 could increase testing capabilities in the United States.

With the rapid spread of COVID-19, a new test for the virus could have a huge impact on health care workers and patients across the country.

Kevin Thornal, Division President of Diagnostic Solutions Hologic said, “There’s really two unique things about this test, number one is the amount. We started shipping out two weeks ago a million test per week and we’re excited to bring that additional capacity to the United States.”

Another unique aspect of the machine, called the Panther, is that it can test for cervical cancer screenings, sexually transmitted diseases, and other respiratory viruses.

“It’s a molecular diagnostic machine that can produce results in as little as three hours. Now we already have a thousand of these located across the United States and each one can give results to a thousand patients samples per day,” said Thornal.

Thornal said this is the most accurate piece of testing there is so health care workers can decide if a patient needs to be quarantined or if they can go back to work.

“It looks like a Q-Tip, it simply goes up the lower part of your nose to get the sample, put into a collection device, it’s taken down to the lab, it might be in the same building or shipped off down the street. This collection device is loaded on on the machine, the operator hits “Go” and in three hours you get the results” said Thornal.

