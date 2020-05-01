A Marymount University faculty member donates “fashion masks” to Arlington clinic

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — William Allen a Marymount University faculty member decided to use his creative talents and make 120 “fashion masks” for patients, volunteers, staff, and visitors at the Arlington Free Clinic.

According to Allen, intensive research assisted in the design of the masks that are created by students in Marymount’s Fashion Design and Merchandising program. Allen states the masks are made of breathable cotton, are washable, reversible, and also contain a nonwoven polypropylene filter inside.

The Arlington Free Clinic provides free health care to low-income and uninsured Arlington County adults with the help of volunteers and donors.

Allen is set to make his official donation to the clinic on Monday.