A Fairfax County inmate has tested positive for COVID-19

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — According to the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate in his 20’s at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center (ADC) tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30, 2020.

Officials say the inmate has been incarcerated since January and is now in isolation at the ADC. The Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Health Department to identify individuals who may have been in close contact and are at increased risk. Officials warn that despite their efforts to limit the spread of the virus, it is possible that additional cases will be discovered.

According to officials, the ADC has enhanced its screening and cleaning protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19, at the recommendation of the Health Department. All personal visits and volunteer-led programs have been suspended due to COVID-19.