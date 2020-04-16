911 dispatchers honored as first responders during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — The week of April 13-19, 2020 is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, and for the first time ever, 911 dispatchers are being recognized as first responders.

911 Dispatchers all over the country are being honored for their hard work, long hours, life-saving abilities, and being the first line of defense in a crisis.

Director of Greenbrier County Homeland Security, Mike Honaker, said their job consists of more than just answering the phones.

“They literally save lives on a daily basis across this county,” Honaker said. “We’ve had two of our dispatchers in the last few months actually walk people through delivering babies over the telephone.”

Often they can be heard giving someone directions for performing CPR and other life saving techniques while dispatching emergency services to your location.

“They’re interacting with police, fire, rescue, and the public,” Honaker said. “Most of the time it’s because something bad’s happened. It’s not because someone’s calling in and telling them the weather’s nice. It’s usually because something’s gone wrong.”

While COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines put a bit of a damper on the celebrations this year, 911 dispatchers are still receiving plenty of recognition from their local communities.