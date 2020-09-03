90-year-old woman dies from COVID-19 in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 90-year-old woman becomes the 609th person to died from COVID-19 in Washington, D.C.

DC Health reports 58 new positive COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began to 14,135.

Click here for the most recent COVID-19 data within the District.

