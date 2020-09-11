81 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in DC, higher than recent weeks

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District has reported its highest number of new positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. 81 people tested positive on Thursday, bringing the total number of positive tests in the District to 14,493.

No additional deaths were reported. 616 District residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to DC Health.

