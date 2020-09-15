65 new COVID-19 cases reported in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Health reported 65 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Monday. That brings the District’s overall case count to 14,687.

No new deaths were reported in Washington, D.C. 616 District residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Click here for more COVID-19 data for Washington, D.C.

