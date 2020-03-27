6 cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, 774 cases in Maryland

The latest COVID-19 cases in Maryland and Washington County as of Friday, March 27

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — There are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, Maryland as of 4 p.m. on Friday, March 27. There are 774 cases statewide.

The county’s Joint Information Center said nurses from the Washington County Health Department’s Communicable Disease division are contact tracing, which means they are determining who was in direct contact with any of the COVID-19 patients and may be at risk. Those individuals will be contacted.

“If any risk to the public is identified by our nurses we will make a public announcement with details regarding the location and timeframe the patient was at while they were symptomatic,” the Washington County Health Department said.

Schools:

The governor closed schools in Maryland through April 24, 2020. In Washington County, teachers will start working remotely from their homes on Monday, March 30 according to Washington County Public Schools. The school system will “officially transition our environment to an online and interactive experience between students and teachers by Monday, April 6,” School Superintendent Dr. Boyd Michael said.

There are a total of 774 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Maryland. Montgomery County has the highest reported cases at 208 as of 10 a.m. on March 27.

According to Maryland’s coronavirus resource site, the COVID-19 death count in Maryland is still at four. The fourth patient death was reported on March 24.

So far, these are the details we have about Maryland residents who have died from COVID-19:

March 18: Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who had an underlying medical condition.

March 20: Baltimore County resident in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions.

March 22: Montgomery County resident in her 40s with an underlying medical condition.

March 24: Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions.

According to the Washington County government, the Montgomery County resident whose death was announced on March 22 was visiting Washington County when she suffered a medical emergency on March 20.

Five first responders from Hagerstown responded to the call. One is self-isolating and is awaiting test results after developing a fever. Two firefighters were quarantined “out of an abundance of caution.” The remaining two first responders are continuing to work with personal protective equipment.

