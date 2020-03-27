5th Maryland resident dies from COVID-19

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A Maryland man who is over 80 years old died from COVID-19, the Maryland Department of Health said on Friday night.

In a news release sent at 6 p.m. on March 27, the health department said he was an Anne Arundel County resident. He is the fifth COVID-19 patient to die in Maryland.

There are 774 total cases in the state, with Montgomery County having the highest number at 208 cases. Frederick County has 15, and Washington County has six. This data comes from the Maryland state government’s coronavirus resource page, which is updated at 10 a.m. daily.

So far, these are the details we have about Maryland residents who have died from COVID-19: