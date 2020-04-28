3D print hobbyist in Harpers Ferry prints protection for community

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Harpers Ferry resident has turned his hobby of 3D printing into a way of creating personal protective equipment.

Andrew Lindberg has been 3D printing knick knacks and other items for three years, but has now converted his projects to print useful equipment that can help keep people safe during the pandemic.

Lindberg said he has been donating the prints to his coworkers, friends, and recently his local post office.

“I’ve been doing some research online seeing what are the best things to print during the situation,” Lindberg said. “And mask straps are some of the most important things to help keep those masks off people’s ears.”

Lindberg said he has so far printed dozens of masks, over 150 mask clips and he doesn’t have plans to stop any time soon.