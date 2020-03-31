3 more Pleasant View Nursing Home residents die from COVID-19

MT. AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — Three more residents of Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mt. Airy, Maryland, have died of COVID-19, the Carroll County Health Department said on Tuesday.
The residents were identified as two men in their 70s and a woman in her 60s. All had underlying medical conditions, the health department said. The first death was a man in his 90s, reported over the weekend.
There are 77 positive cases at the facility. Eighteen tests were negative. There is a total of 95 residents at Pleasant View, according to the health department.
“The Health Department has had a physician on-site throughout the day today, and continues to provide administrative support and resources, including personal protective equipment,” the news release said.