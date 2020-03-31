3 more Pleasant View Nursing Home residents die from COVID-19

A Maryland State Trooper guards the driveway to the Pleasant View Nursing Home, in Mount Airy, Md., Sunday, March 29, 2020, by a sign that says “no trespassing” that was put up by the Carroll County Health Department. Maryland’s governor said Saturday night that the nursing home had been struck by an outbreak of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

MT. AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — Three more residents of Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mt. Airy, Maryland, have died of COVID-19, the Carroll County Health Department said on Tuesday.

The residents were identified as two men in their 70s and a woman in her 60s. All had underlying medical conditions, the health department said. The first death was a man in his 90s, reported over the weekend.

There are 77 positive cases at the facility. Eighteen tests were negative. There is a total of 95 residents at Pleasant View, according to the health department.

“The Health Department has had a physician on-site throughout the day today, and continues to provide administrative support and resources, including personal protective equipment,” the news release said.