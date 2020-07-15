3 Maryland Education groups call for virtual learning for the upcoming school year

Gov. Hogan said he would love to see students in the classrooms, but not at the cost of their health

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — When will students go back to school? As the upcoming school year is just around the corner, Maryland education groups are calling on the governor and state superintendent to make a decision to continue virtual learning.

It has become a major concern for families across the country… How will students go back to school this fall?

“Ordinary times, parents would have not quorum with sending their babies off to the school’s not normal times,” said Tonya Seat with the Maryland PTA.

The Maryland State Education Association, the Baltimore Teachers Union, and the Maryland PTA issued a joint statement Tuesday to call for a virtual start for this upcoming school year.

“We believe this is the right approach and the safe one,” said President of the Maryland State Education Association, Cherly Bost. “Caution now makes it more likely that we will be able to transition to a hybrid model after the year begins.”

In a letter addressed to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon, the letter writes that reopening schools would be “a much more ambitious—and dangerous—undertaking than any other reopening step” the state has taken.

The letter also listed multiple reasons why schools should continue virtual learning including bringing together high numbers of people in enclosed, inconsistently ventilated, indoor spaces for hours at a time and according to a July Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, 24 percent of teachers are susceptible to the virus.

“For too long, education and our children have been too easily sacrificed when there is a crisis,” said Sweat.

Education groups say by the state making a decision that it gives every district at least a full six weeks to plan for the upcoming school year.

Governor Hogan said all 24 jurisdictions have until August 14 to send a draft to the state board of education on how they will move forward for the upcoming school year.

During a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Hogan said he would love to see students in the classrooms, but not at the cost of their health.

