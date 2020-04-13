Live Now
2 officers at Hagerstown state prison test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

One inmate in the Maryland state prison system has died of COVID-19.

MARYLAND (WDVM) — As of Sunday night, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services reports one inmate death from COVID-19 and 93 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in employees and inmates. This includes two officers at the Hagerstown Maryland Correctional Training Center.

The inmate who died was a man in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions, according to the department. He was hospitalized for several weeks before he died.

The department reported the following breakdown of total COVID-19 cases across correctional facilities in Maryland on April 13:

  • 18 inmates
  • 47 correctional officers
  • 3 Division of Parole and Probation employees
  • 22 contractual staff
  • 1 clinical health employee
  • 2 administrative employees

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services further broke down the cases within individual facilities:

