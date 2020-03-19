2 Mount Airy Inn servers split $1,000 tip

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, restaurants across the state and country listened as officials announced the move to take-out dining experiences.

The Mount Airy Inn is one of the thousands of eateries affected by COVID-19. In trying times, like this, it always pays to be kind and one Mount Airy couple did just that when they left a $1,000 t tip for 2 waiters to split.

“Out of the good fortune of their heart, they tipped us $1000 and told us best of luck and they couldn’t wait to come back when we open,” said Brett Booth, one of the servers who received the tip.

Booth says this generous tip is extremely helpful, being that tips make up the majority of their incomes.

“I still cannot express my gratitude to them. To help us out like that, I mean, we’re all family here” said Booth. Having that kind of tip is really nice, and it reassures that we’ll be okay. We’ll make it through this.”

A gesture that’s sure to leave an impact.



