Trump prepares to declare national emergency over coronavirus

17 positive COVID-19 cases in Maryland

Coronavirus

5 new cases in Maryland were reported Friday

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maryland on Friday, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 17. This comes a day after Governor Larry Hogan announced major actions to prevent the virus from spreading.

Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci tweeted the county breakdown for the five new cases: Two from Prince George’s County, one in Charles County, one in Anne Arundel County and one in Baltimore County.

This week, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic. Hogan declared Thursday that all public schools should close from March 16-27 for sanitation and that all non-essential state employees should telework. Other actions include:

  • Limiting visitors at the hospitals
  • Canceling or postponing events with more than 250 people
  • Activating the National Guard
  • Suspending all visits to state prisons
  • Extending expiration dates on licenses, permits, vehicle registrations, etc. until 30 days after the state of emergency ends
  • The Motor Vehicle Administration will only service people with appointments, no walk-ins
Hogan’s full press conference (March 12, 2020)

According to Maryland’s health department:

COVID-19 is thought to be able to spread like the cold or flu through:

  • coughing and sneezing, which creates respiratory droplets
  • close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
  • touching an object or surface with the virus on it

 Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • fever
  • coughing
  • shortness of breath
  • in more severe cases, pneumonia (infection in the lungs)

