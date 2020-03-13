17 positive COVID-19 cases in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maryland on Friday, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 17. This comes a day after Governor Larry Hogan announced major actions to prevent the virus from spreading.

Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci tweeted the county breakdown for the five new cases: Two from Prince George’s County, one in Charles County, one in Anne Arundel County and one in Baltimore County.

This week, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic. Hogan declared Thursday that all public schools should close from March 16-27 for sanitation and that all non-essential state employees should telework. Other actions include:

Limiting visitors at the hospitals

Canceling or postponing events with more than 250 people

Activating the National Guard

Suspending all visits to state prisons

Extending expiration dates on licenses, permits, vehicle registrations, etc. until 30 days after the state of emergency ends

The Motor Vehicle Administration will only service people with appointments, no walk-ins

Hogan’s full press conference (March 12, 2020)

According to Maryland’s health department:

COVID-19 is thought to be able to spread like the cold or flu through:

coughing and sneezing, which creates respiratory droplets

close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

touching an object or surface with the virus on it

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: