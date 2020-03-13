17 positive COVID-19 cases in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maryland on Friday, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 17. This comes a day after Governor Larry Hogan announced major actions to prevent the virus from spreading.
Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci tweeted the county breakdown for the five new cases: Two from Prince George’s County, one in Charles County, one in Anne Arundel County and one in Baltimore County.
This week, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic. Hogan declared Thursday that all public schools should close from March 16-27 for sanitation and that all non-essential state employees should telework. Other actions include:
- Limiting visitors at the hospitals
- Canceling or postponing events with more than 250 people
- Activating the National Guard
- Suspending all visits to state prisons
- Extending expiration dates on licenses, permits, vehicle registrations, etc. until 30 days after the state of emergency ends
- The Motor Vehicle Administration will only service people with appointments, no walk-ins
According to Maryland’s health department:
COVID-19 is thought to be able to spread like the cold or flu through:
- coughing and sneezing, which creates respiratory droplets
- close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- touching an object or surface with the virus on it
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- fever
- coughing
- shortness of breath
- in more severe cases, pneumonia (infection in the lungs)
