15 new cases of COVID-19 found in West Virginia

WEST VIRIGINIA (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 15 new cases of COVID-19.

Currently 18,681 laboratory results have been received.

754 positive

17,927 negative

13 deaths

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department, according to DHHR.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, these are the confirmed cases per county in the state: