1 resident, 1 employee of HeartFields Assisted Living die from COVID-19

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One resident and one staff member at HeartFields Assisted Living in Frederick, Maryland have died from COVID-19, the Frederick County Health Department reported Monday.
Five residents of the facility and seven staff members have tested positive. The health department said the test results of one resident and six staff members are still pending.
As of 10 a.m. on April 6, there are 4,045 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland. Frederick County makes up 138 of those cases. There have been four COVID-19 deaths in Frederick County, and 91 total deaths statewide, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App