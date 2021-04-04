Battling cluster headaches

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In the spring, some of us may suffer from severe allergies that can lead to migraines.

However, if you suffer from cluster headaches it can be slightly worse than your average migraines.

According to the Mayo Clinic, cluster headaches occur in cyclical patterns, and they are considered one of the most painful types of headache. This headache is known for waking you in the middle of the night with severe pain.

Experts are predicting more people will suffer from these headaches this spring due to the change of seasons, allergies, and of course, the stress of COVID-19, so it’s important to prepare and find treatments that work best for you.

“Oxygen is the most important element if you’re having an attack. The sooner you can get to a high flow of oxygen. The less the attack will be. You can reduce it from 45 minutes or three hours to 15 minutes if you receive oxygen quickly, said Eileen Brewer, President of Clusterbusters, A cluster headache research, and patient advocacy group

Experts say it’s important to consult with a doctor before trying new treatments.