Arthurdale Heritage Museum holds goat yoga

ARTHURDALE, W.Va. — Goat yoga! No need to say more.

Goats wandered around during the class.

The Arthurdale Heritage Museum held a goat yoga session on Saturday afternoon. About 20 people gathered in an enclosed space and followed a yoga instructor while goats grazed next to the mats. The museum has a farm on-site, so the goats could make their way up the road where the yoga session took place.

“It’s a beautiful day,” said Claire Tryon, who works for the Arthurdale Heritage Museum through AmeriCorps. “But it’s a nice day to be outside and just spend some time having a little bit of fun with some animals.”

Arthurdale Heritage, Inc. plans to have more goat yoga sessions throughout the spring and several other events. Check out the museum’s Facebook page for information on upcoming events.