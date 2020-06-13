All WV prisons and jails tested for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, Wv (WDVM) – Governor justice announced on Friday that all inmates and employees at state correctional facilities have now been tested for COVID-19.

Governor Justice ordered the testing last month following following an influx of cases at the Huttonsville Correctional Center and a jail in Randolph County.

Justice said they have tested over 10,000 inmates and 4,000 employees over the course of eight days.

“We’re still waiting on some additional results that are coming in, but the overwhelming results are negative right now,” Justice said. “I’m sure we’ll have a few more positives when we get all the results in.”

As of Friday morning, there are a total of nine active COVID-19 cases at five jails and two prisons across West Virginia.