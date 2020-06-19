Montgomery County launches survey to improve walking, biking and driving safety

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery county officials met virtually Thursday night to launch a new survey for methods of improving the safety of drivers, bikers and pedestrians.

The meeting was a part of the Vision Zero 10-Year Plan, seeking to eliminate serious injuries and fatalities on the roads by the year 2030.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the meeting is the first of many opportunities for the community to give input on the many ways to improve safety on the roads.

“I want to thank all of you for being partners in trying to making our roadways safe, that is probably our most important goal.” Elrich said. “In transportation we need to move people, but we need to make sure people are safe in the process of moving people.”

A link to the vision survey can be found here and should take an average of five to seven minutes to complete,