Health metrics improve within Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Frederick County’s Health metrics are continuing to improve with an overall downtrend of new cases of the coronavirus.

In a statement from the county, there have been no COVID-positive patients in intensive care in the county for the past two weeks, and there are currently only two patients being treated for COVID-19 at Frederick Health Hospital.

Health Officer Rr. Randy Culpepper says it’s still hard to predict what the trends might be in the coming weeks.

“We just have to watch our metrics closely,” Dr. Culpepper said. “I’m particularly concerned about the next three to four weeks and hope we don’t see an increase, and if we do make it through the next three or four weeks without seeing an increase, I am going to feel a lot more confident that we are on a good path to recovery.”

Dr. Culpepper said regardless if cases are dropping, members of the community should continue to wear masks, social distance and follow the health guidelines as the pandemic continues.