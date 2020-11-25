Metro will sideline 6000-series railcars after disabled train incident

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Metro announced on Tuesday after an afternoon derailment of an 8-car train comprised of all 6000-series cars departing Glenmont Station on the Red Line, that they will be temporarily sidelining its fleet.

Chief Safety Officer Theresa Impastato suggested the temporary sideline of the 6000-series railcars and it was immediately approved by General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld, and put into place on Tuesday and will continue for an indefinite period of time while an investigation is underway.

Officials say all 6000-series cars are expected to be removed from passenger service no later than Tuesday night.