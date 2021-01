Metro has launched a study to reduce congestion on its Blue, Silver, and Orange lines.

ROSSLYN, Va. (WDVM) — Metro Transit Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a felony assault incident aboard the Orange Line near Rosslyn.

SEEKING TO IDENTIFY: Metro Transit Police seeks public’s assistance to identify suspect in a felony assault aboard Orange Line train near Rosslyn. Victim 85 y/o male in critical but stable condition. #wmata pic.twitter.com/VupOfGaehG — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) January 29, 2021

Officials have released a photo of the suspect from surveillance footage. The victim of the assault is an 85-year-old man in “critical but stable condition,” officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-962-2121