WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metro announced it will end services early on Wednesday for public safety, in response to Mayor Bowser issuing a 6 pm citywide curfew in the District.

Metrorail service ending at 8 p.m., Metrobus service ending at 9 p.m. for public safetyhttps://t.co/Ij0xaWSXwe #wmata pic.twitter.com/NXbZF4ri7T — Metro (@wmata) January 6, 2021

The Metrorail service will close three hours early at 8 pm and Metrobus services will end at 9 pm. Metro customers can receive email and text updates on services with MetroAlerts.