Metro closures to start Saturday for more platform work

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two stations on Metro’s Blue and Silver lines will close this Saturday until late May as part of its Platform Improvement Project. Metro will offer free shuttle bus service from stations at Addison Road and Arlington Cemetery. (Travel alternatives can be found at wmata.com/platforms.)

“After that is done we will begin this summer with four additional stations north of Fort Totten,” said Metro spokesperson Sherri Ly. “That would be West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park, and Green Belt, and those stations will be closed through the summer.”

Ly says the repairs could be done overnight and on the weekends, but doing so would take years to finish. Starting February 13, Blue line trains will not operate. Yellow line trains will travel between Franconia Springfield and Mt. Vernon Square.

Metro is halfway through reconstructing platforms at 20 outdoor stations. “This is safety-critical work that has to be done,” Ly said. “If we put this off this could put us in a backlog. It will ensure that we have a safe and reliable system for our customers for decades to come.”