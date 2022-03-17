ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, state lawmakers voted unanimously to approve the emergency 30-day gas tax holiday. This legislation is expected to save Maryland drivers about 37 cents per gallon.

Overall, Maryland drivers are expected to save about $100 million. The state is able to afford this gas holiday due to a projected budget surplus of more than $7.5 billion. But Governor Hogan says he thinks the gas holiday should be longer than 30 days.

“I’m not convinced that it’s going to be solved in 30 days and I actually pressed for longer,” said Hogan. “But that’s where we are with the compromised agreement with the legislature. It’s going to be for 30 days and we have to see what actions we take.”

Hogan says he plans to sign it by Friday, the goal is to have cheaper gas by this weekend.