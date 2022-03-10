ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Amid global uncertainty due to Russian aggression, Maryland lawmakers plan to enact a one-month gas tax holiday that could save drivers close to 40 cents per gallon.

This agreement comes just hours after Comptroller Peter Franchot called for the state to use its budget surplus to provide relief for Marylanders. Governor Hogan also has called on the Biden administration to increase domestic energy production to help lower costs.

While Franchot is pleased with the swiftness of this move, he suggests a 3-month gas tax holiday and says 30 days is not enough.

“It’s only going to keep going up. Luckily in the state of Maryland, we’re in this unprecedented financial position,” said Franchot. “7 and a half billion dollars — we have enough money to help our residents and small businesses weather these challenging and uncertain economic times.”

“It’s really getting ridiculous they really need to do something about this cause it’s not acceptable at this point,” said Maryland resident Hamza Ahmed. “At some point, it’s price gouging like at what point does it stop.”

Comptroller Franchot also wants some of the state’s surplus budget to go towards more stimulus money, issuing $2,000 checks to low-income families.

Currently, the gas tax is about 37 cents in Maryland meaning if congress gives a three-month waiver as well, Americans could save almost 60 cents per gallon immediately. House Speaker Adrienne Jones also said they agreed to revisit suspending the gas tax if needed. The emergency bill now is headed to Governor Hogan’s desk to sign.