HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As gas prices reach record-breaking highs across the country, many people are reminiscing on the early days of the pandemic, when you could pay less than $2 per gallon. But now, with the prices going up, Americans are asking how high they can go — and even the experts are in the dark.

“We’re really in unknown territory, how high prices could go depends of course on the scenario of what exactly kind of disruption we get and what kind of emergency measures are brought in to counter it,” said Robin Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy.

12-month average gas prices compared between West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia. Courtesy: GasBuddy.com

According to GasBuddy.com, since last year the average price of gas across West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia has increased by nearly $1.50 since March 2021.

Former Hagerstown resident Bryan Yates revealed that last year, he paid around $60 per week for gas. But now, even decreasing the amount of driving he does isn’t bringing down his bill.

“I spend a lot of money — a lot of money — on gas,” said Yates. “I wanna say maybe $40 to $50 a day.”

But others say they’re stuck paying these increased prices, as they can’t change their driving habits during the surge.

“They’re just crazy high, you know. And I don’t wanna walk, so I’m gonna pay it, but they’re super high,” said Kierra Allen, a Hagerstown resident. “I still got to do what I got to do on a daily basis, so just pay it and get it done. Hopefully, it’ll go down soon, though.”

According to AAA data, the average price for a gallon of gas across the nation sat at around $4.25 on Wednesday.