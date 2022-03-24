GREATER DMV REGION (WDVM) — The price of regular gas is already high, but those costs climb when it comes to premium gas. What is the difference? Will that extra money take you the extra mile?

Premium gas contains higher octane, which can prevent loud noises called “knocking” in cars. Many drivers wonder whether it is necessary for all vehicles. George Hansen, an inspector at Joyce Motors in Arlington, Virginia, says it depends on the type of car you drive.

“With today’s cars — high-tech cars — it’s better,” said Hansen. “In fact, it’s recommended with new cars. It’s written on the side where you put your gas in.”

Older model cars that traditionally take regular will not see much more of a benefit by using premium gas. Patrick de Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for gas prices app GasBuddy, told WDVM it boils down to the type of technology within the vehicle.

“If your car manual says regular, your car has been designed for that. The computer can’t just up and change based on what type of fuel you’re putting in,” said de Haan.

While some cars were not designed for premium gas, Hansen said putting premium in your tank once in a while can have some cleaning benefits for the car’s system.

“The extra high test gas has extra lubricating properties, and more cleaning properties inside the gas,” said Hansen. “It cleans out the injectors, the inside of the intake where the valves pop up and down.”

A common misconception amongst motorists is that premium means less time filling up at the pump, but Hansen says that is not the case.

“There’s not that much difference. You don’t get that much better gas mileage,” he said.

de Haan said premium gas will not make you car go any faster either.

“Your car is not any faster. You might think it is, but it’s not,” said de Haan.

For those who do not want to pay full price for premium right now, Hansen suggests purchasing fuel enhancers, additives poured into the gas tank, as a cheaper way to make your engine run more efficiently.