Gas prices are still higher than what many people are used to paying… but will that impact the way people take public transportation.

WDVM talked to Public Transits in Frederick and Montgomery Counties to find out… And the short answer – is no – gas prices will not affect the fare as of now.

Both counties have had free rides for the customers since the start of the pandemic. However, both counties say they have seen an increase in riders.

Sande Brecher works in Montgomery County as the Chief of Commuter Services. She believes one of the reasons why they’ve seen an increase in riders is due to high gas prices.

“We have seen some increase in transit ridership and in other types of moods besides the driver,” Brecher said.

Kendall Tiffany is the Communications Manager for Transit of Frederick County. She told WDVM they have seen an increase in people riding on public transportation.

“We have seen an increase in ridership as well as our local rideshare database that we work with commuter connections. We are starting to see more applications for carpooling,” Tiffany said.

As time goes on we could start to see a decrease in gas prices. However, Sandy believes that the prices of gas will not affect the prices of transit fares, but instead do the opposite.

“Reintroducing a very low fare of a dollar on ride on. But I don’t think… I think it is unlikely that we will raise fares if anything they may be ongoing lower,” Brecher continued.

Another thing that sandy says the county is pushing for is for people to use their rideshare and bike services.

Both Frederick and Montgomery Counties found a way to save a few dollars with public transportation while also preserving the environment.

“We actually have four fully electric buses, we have five refurbished electric buses,” Tiffany stated.

