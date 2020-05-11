We’re still open and are here to serve you.
WHO WE ARE
EXIT realty is a trusted group of real estate professionals who can help with all your real estate buying and selling needs. Our amazing staff cares about you and will make sure that you find your dream home.
SERVICES
REVIEWS
Cathy WenckEXIT is an environment where we are always evolving. Change is good! If you are not learning something new, you are not growing. There is always something available to help you to grow as a person as well as a Real Estate Agent. The friendly and especially helpful environment has been extremely important to me as a new agent.
Phillip MullenaxThe people that I work with at EXIT Success Realty are extremely helpful. Being a new agent, I find that the support provided is making a huge difference in my career. The technology and support provide by out broker is second to none. He is always available, offers assistance as well as many opportunities to learn and grow.
CONTACT US
MARTINSBURG, WV
Phone: 304-350-1281
Address: 115-3 Aikens Center
Martinsburg, WV 25404
CHARLES TOWN, WV
Phone: 304-885-7711