Every Vote Counts

Are you registered to vote? Do you know how to vote and do you know where/when to vote? DCW50 and WDVM want to help make voting easier for you and provide you with links and information that answers your questions in regards to voting in the 2020 election.
Registering to Vote
If you are registering in person or by mail, you must have information in office at least 21 days prior to election day. General Election will open Tuesday, October 27, 2020, through Monday, November 2, 2020, from 8:30am–7:00pm. November 3, 2020 (election day) Vote centers will open from 7:00am-8:00pm. Remember to bring proof of residence.
DC Voters
Registration process can be mailed or in person at: D.C Board of Elections
1015 Half Street, SE, Suite 750
Washington, DC 20003
By email (scanned as an attachment) to DCRegistrations@dcboe.org
By fax to 202.347.264
For additional information including where and when you should vote, visit dcboe.org/FAQS/Election-day
Maryland Voters
You can use Maryland’s online Voter Registration System (OLVR) or submit a voters registration application to your location board of elections or State Board of Elections . If you are using the Maryland’s online Voter Registration System (OLVR) you will have until 9:00pm to submit your application.
For additional information, including where to vote, visit elections.maryland.gov/voter_registration/.
Virginia Voters
Find your polling place and how to apply to vote by mail at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.