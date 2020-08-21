Every Vote Counts

Are you registered to vote? Do you know how to vote and do you know where/when to vote? DCW50 and WDVM want to help make voting easier for you and provide you with links and information that answers your questions in regards to voting in the 2020 election.

Registering to Vote

If you are registering in person or by mail, you must have information in office at least 21 days prior to election day. General Election will open Tuesday, October 27, 2020, through Monday, November 2, 2020, from 8:30am–7:00pm. November 3, 2020 (election day) Vote centers will open from 7:00am-8:00pm. Remember to bring proof of residence.

DC Voters

Registration process can be mailed or in person at: D.C Board of Elections

1015 Half Street, SE, Suite 750

Washington, DC 20003

By email (scanned as an attachment) to DCRegistrations@dcboe.org

By fax to 202.347.264

For additional information including where and when you should vote, visit dcboe.org/FAQS/Election-day

Maryland Voters

You can use Maryland’s online Voter Registration System (OLVR) or submit a voters registration application to your location board of elections or State Board of Elections . If you are using the Maryland’s online Voter Registration System (OLVR) you will have until 9:00pm to submit your application.

For additional information, including where to vote, visit elections.maryland.gov/voter_registration/.

Virginia Voters

Find your polling place and how to apply to vote by mail at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.