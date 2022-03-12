Ettore Ewen, an Iowa defensive lineman from 2004-06 now better known as wrestling champion Big E, broke his neck during WWE’s “SmackDown” on Friday night.

CBS Sports reported Big E landed on the crown of his head while taking a suplex outside of the ring and was motionless.

Big E released a video on Twitter to announce the news and provide an update:

“I can’t thank all you beautiful people enough for all of your concern and your messages. It’s very heartwarming. I can move all my digits,” E said as he waved his fingers to the camera. “That’s nice. That’s always a good thing. Strength feels fine, but unfortunately, right now they tell me my neck is broken.”

Here is the entire video:

Big E thanked everyone again before signing off: “I’m gonna be all right. I’ll be good. Don’t worry. Go to sleep. Don’t worry about ol’ me.”

Plenty of fans and fellow wrestlers responded with well-wishes, which the WWE official account shared.

One of the best humans in the world. I’m hoping you’ve been keeping it a secret that you have wolverine-esque healing powers. Thinking of you. Love you E. https://t.co/RYJyQud9GT — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 12, 2022

Big E was a huge part of the festivities before and during then-No. 3 Iowa’s win over then-No. 4 Penn State in football last season. He returned to narrate a hype video before Iowa’s appearance in the Big Ten Football Championship game in December.