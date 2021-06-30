The Patrick Star Show premieres Friday, July 9 at 7 pm on Nickelodeon

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Patrick Star Show is just one of two spinoffs of the number-one animated series Spongebob Squarepants.

The show highlights Patrick Star as his younger self living with his family and hosting his own variety show for the neighborhood he grew up in. The new series is set to debut on Friday, July 9, at 7 pm on Nickelodeon., viewers can expect new episodes every Friday night.

Not only will the new series feature Bill Fagerbakke, the longtime voice of Patrick Star, but viewers will also be introduced to new cast members like Patrick’s upbeat dad, Cree Summer as Bunny Star, Patrick’s sea star mom, Jill Talley, and many more.

Be sure to mark your calendar for a debut you do not want to miss.