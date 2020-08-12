‘The Doctors’ gets a new look for Season 13, Deadline reports

(WDVM) — ‘The Doctors’ is switching up its set before the season 13 premiere this September.

The daytime talkshow, which airs on WDVM 25 weekdays at 4 a.m., is dwindling down its on-air talent to just one host and will now film in a studio on the east coast, without a live studio audience, Deadline reports. The changes come as the coronavirus pandemic shifts the kind of information Americans are seeking out now.

The new host, Dr. Ian Smith, told Deadline:

“This is an unprecedented time, and people are looking for the latest in updates delivered in an easy to understand format, and The Doctors is the perfect place to help us all take control of our lives.”

The prior 12 seasons had a panel of hosts and a live studio audience. Deadline reports that season 13, premiering on Sept. 21, will come back with a new theme, “Take Your Power Back,” and episodes will be focused on tips for fighting physically, mentally and emotionally, show producers said.

According to Smith’s website, he was previously a co-host on ‘The Doctors’, and has also appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, The View, Dr. Oz, Steve Harvey Show, The Talk, Larry King Live, Anderson Cooper 360, CNN, MSNBC and more. He’s also written eight New York Times bestselling books.

