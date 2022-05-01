SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Fans of the hit comedy “That ’70s Show” have a major reason to celebrate as it has now been confirmed by multiple outlets that several of the show’s main stars will make appearances in the upcoming Netflix spin-off, “That ’90s Show.”

Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama will all reprise their roles in the Netflix comedy which has yet to have a release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

The show follows Leia Forman, the daughter of Prepon’s Donna Pinciotti and Grace’s Eric Forman, during a visit to her grandparents’ home in the summer of 1995, according to Netflix. “Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes,” states the show’s logline.

Along with five of the six main actors returning for guest appearances, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will also reprise their roles as Eric’s chaotic but lovable parents, Red and Kitty.

Missing from the list of returning actors is Danny Masterson, who played Hyde on “That ’70s Show.” He is currently awaiting trial in Los Angeles on three counts of rape. In 2017, the actor was fired by Netflix from “The Ranch,” a show which he co-starred in with Kutcher, after the allegations broke that he had sexually assaulted multiple women.

The original “That ’70s Show” ran from 1998 to 2006 on FOX.