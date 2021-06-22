Season 3 of “In The Dark” airs Wednesday, June 23 on DCW50

WASHINGTON (WDVM) –WDVM’S Randi Bass spoke with Perry Mattefeld, who plays the main character Murphy Mason on the hit show “In The Dark.”

Over the course of three seasons, Murphy has transformed from a lazy receptionist at an adoption agency for service dogs, to a drunken vigilante detective, to a drug front proprietor, and now she’s a woman on the run, that is also blind.

Season three of “In The Dark” is set to air on DCW50, Wednesday June 23 at 9/8, and the series has already been renewed for a fourth season.