NYT bestselling author John Grisham leaves the courtroom for the basketball court

New York Times bestselling author John Grisham joins WDVM 25 live with Allif Karim [hyperlink to Allif’s bio page] to share his newest book, Sooley, available wherever books are sold. Grisham is a master of legal thrillers (e.g., The Firm, Pelican Brief, A Time to Kill, The Client, etc.), but in his latest book, he trades the courtroom for a different kind of court.

WDVM 25 is giving away your very own copy of Sooley now through May 7, 2021, and one lucky winner will get a library of Grisham’s sports titles. Enter WDVM’s John Grisham Sweepstakes for your chance to win.

