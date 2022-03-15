(WDVM) — New emojis were released Tuesday along with Apple’s iOS 15.4 update. Let’s take a look at some of our favorites, as shown here on an Instagram post by Emojipedia.

Emojis have become a unique language for this generation, and as the catalog continues to grow, it gets harder and harder to keep up with all of them.

To start off, Apple added more handshake emojis, now having multi-racial handshakes better to fit your friends from all walks of life. Are you feeling lovey-dovey? Apple added the hand-heart emoji to show people how much they mean to you. Need a little extra money sent to you with Apple Pay, CashApp or any of the other virtual money options? There’s now an emoji for that too.

Along with the hand emojis, Apple has also added a lip bite if your loved one looks extra spicy!

There’s also representation for those who served with the new salute emoji. Did someone say something sweet? Now there’s a water-eye smile emoji! Can’t look at something but also just have to take a peek? Once again, there’s an emoji for that!

Apple also expanded their pregnancy emoji, adding different genders posing with their baby bump.

Other new emojis include a troll, coral, lotus flower, bird’s nest, disco ball, and slide.