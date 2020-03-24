Netflix’s ‘Self Made’ tells of first female millionaire

(NEXSTAR) – As the coronavirus continues to keep people inside their homes, now may be the perfect time to freshen up your Netflix watch list with some of the titles the streaming giant is adding for April, 2020.

Some of the highlights include the hit series "Community," comedian Ricky Gervais' "After Life: Season 2" and "Fauda." Movie standouts include "Taxi Driver," "Mud," "Road to Perdition," "The Death of Stalin," "The Social Network," "The Matrix," "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."