Netflix’s ‘Self Made’ tells of first female millionaire

Entertainment

by: GARY GERARD HAMILTON

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Netflix shows Octavia Spencer, left, and Tiffany Haddish in a scene from “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.” (Amanda Matlovich/Netflix via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Madam C.J. Walker may be one of America’s most successful “pull yourself up by your own bootstrap” stories, but many have never heard of her. However, that’s changing thanks to the release of a Netflix limited series starring Octavia Spencer. “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” tells the story of America’s first self-made female millionaire, who was also black. Walker, whose real name was Sarah Breedlove, created and marketed hair products for African American women at the turn of the 20th century.  The series also stars Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Bellamy and Carmen Ejogo,

