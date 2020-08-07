Maryland student to be 2020 Summer Fellow for Television Academy Foundation

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A college student from Silver Spring, Maryland will be participating in a Television Academy Foundation summer program.

Kailah Christopher graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Wheaton and is finishing up her electronic media and film degree at Towson University. She was selected for the 2020 Summer Fellows program after the foundation restructured it for the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the fellowship, Christopher will get a paid internship at “top Hollywood studios and production companies,” the foundation said.

“Watching the Emmys throughout my childhood, I was honored that the same people who vote on the Primetime Emmy Awards selected me for the program,” Christopher said in a press release. “Having the opportunity to be a Fellow for a Foundation that stands for the advancement of television, as well as diversity in the industry, is a dream come true.”

Along with the internship, Christopher will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with people in the industry, online panels and seminars about personal brand building and the job market. The Television Academy Foundation named the following industry professionals who will be on these panels and meetings:

Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard)

Amazon Studios executives Albert Cheng and Vernon Sanders

Executive producer of the Apple TV+ series Little Voice Sara Bareilles and series star Brittany O’Grady.

