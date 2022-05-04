(WDVM) — On May 4, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented Judge Greg Mathis with the 2,722nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On 7076 Hollywood Boulevard, the star is dedicated to the category of Television.

“One of the criteria alongside industry excellence in order to be honored with a star is philanthropy. Judge Mathis has shown to be a leader in this sector in many ways and we are very proud to add his name to our coveted sidewalk,” stated Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer.

Judge Mathis airs on WDVM weekdays at 3 p.m. and on DCW50 at 9 a.m.